BHS Bass Club will fish at Lake Ray Roberts

The BHS Bass Club compete at its final regular meet on March 23 at Lake Ray Roberts.

The club is sitting pretty in a tie for first place with a club from Van Alstyne for team of the year.

Individually, the team of Ian Ashley and Cooper Gamblin are sitting in second place for Angler of the Year.

Three other teams in the club are also sitting in the top 100 in the standings for Angler of the Year.

The club would love to have a crowd show up, with the weigh-ins scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and go until 4:30 p.m.