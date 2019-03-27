BISD begins supt. applicant review Thursday

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will begin reviewing some 60 superintendent applications when they meet in called session at 6 p.m. on March 28.

The application deadline was March 19. Superintendent Steven Monkres will retire in August.

Trustees are working with the Texas Association of School Board Executive Search Services to fill the position. Based on a search calendar after Thursday’s applicant review they will set up initial interviews in early April with a narrowed field of candidates.

Follow-up interviews will take place in mid-April with the board naming a finalist on April 26. A vote to hire a candidate will follow on May 17 based on that schedule.