Bowie boys finish second at regionals/ Nocona finishes 18th

Bowie and Nocona boy’s powerlifting teams competed on Wednesday at Saginaw High School at the regional meet to see who the strongest truly was.

While neither team had boys finish in the top two of their weight classes to guarantee a trip to the state meet, both schools had things of which to be proud.

Even with no top two finishers, the Jackrabbits still finished second overall as a team behind Alvord by only five points. Bowie had nine boys finish in the top five or higher that contributed towards the point totals.

Top finishers included Colton Covington and Zackary Otto finishing in third place and being named the state alternates in their weight classes. Covington competed in the 123 pound weight class and lifted 765 total pounds. Otto competed in the 220 pound weight class and lifted 1,315 total pounds.

Other medalists for Bowie included: Roman Rivas and Ethan Meyers finishing fourth and fifth in the 132 weight class; Dalton Davis earning fourth in the 148 weight class; Ty Harris and Joey Crawford finishing fourth and fifth in the 165 weight class; Jacob Skinner earning fourth in the 181 weight class; Bryan Arellano finishing fourth in the 242 weight class.

Coach Quentin Berend liked the overall team accomplishment Bowie achieved.

“I think this is a huge team win finishing second and having no first or second place finisher,” Berend said. “This shows our program is heading in the right direction and has a very bright future.”

The Indians brought a much smaller team, but with two medalists they finished 18th overall as a team out of 34 schools.

The top lifter was Brady York, who finished third overall in the super heavy weight class after lifting 1,455 total pounds. This was good enough to make him an alternate for the state meet. Deuce Glasker finished fourth in the 275 pound weight class. He lifted 1,355 total pounds.

