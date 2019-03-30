Bowie boy’s golf wins at Turtle Hill

The Bowie golf teams competed at their final competition at Turtle Hill Golf Course before next week’s district tournament.

With both boy’s and girl’s competing the same day, the boy’s Jackrabbit team continued their great season by finishing first overall while girl’s team was more filled out than it has been.

The boy’s were led by Riley Harris, whose 80 score was good for him to finish second individually in the entire tournament. Imanol Walker was not far behind with a score of 83. Parker Price shot a 91,Wyatt Osborne a 96 and Jay Anderson a 98. Hunter Wade and Seth Robinson both shot a 110.

Coach Matt Miller likes the progress some of the boys are making as the scores are trending down.

“I have a few kids who are continuing to get better every tournament,” Miller said. “Hopefully we can continue that trend next week.”

The girls saw several new competitors for Bowie this year. Gabrielle Sakel had the lowest score for the Lady Rabbits, shooting a 108. Freshman Halle Duvall and Katie Turlington competed in their first golf tournament and shot a 126 and 142 respectively. Sage Bullock shot a 146 to round out the team.

The district meet is at the Childress Country Club on April 3. The top two teams qualify for the regional meet. The top two individuals whose team did not qualify will also have a chance to compete at regionals as an individual.

The boy’s team just missed out on qualifying last year finishing third while Walker qualified individually.