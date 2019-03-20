Bowie competes at big PK Relays meet

The Bowie track and field teams competed at one of their biggest meets of the year on Saturday at Graham in the Possum Kingdom Relays.

Featuring 27 schools split up by big and small schools, both the Jackrabbits and Lady Rabbit teams were able to finish fifth competing in the big school division.

With events featuring prelims to help narrow the field down, having people just in position to score points by finishing in the top six was an achievement. Still, both teams had featured some top finishers in their events.

Daniel Mosley won the shot put with a throw of 45 feet and 10 ¾ inches. Logan Lawhorn won the high jump with a jump of six feet and two inches. A.J. Craddock won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.76 seconds.

Abby Zamzow won both the long and triple jump events. She jumped 15 feet and 8 ½ inches in the long jump and 35 feet and 4 ¾ inches in the triple jump. Zamzow also finished second both the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles.

Other competitors who scored for Bowie included: Joey Crawford finishing second in the 300 meter hurdles and fifth in the 110 meter hurdles; Alex Shelton finishing fourth in the 800 and 1600 meter races; Mosley finishing fifth in the discus; Sayde Garrett finishing fifth in the high jump; Brysen Richey finishing sixth in the 100 meter race. The Lady Rabbits 4×100 meter relay team finished fifth as well.

