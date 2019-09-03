Bowie golf boys win first

Despite being delayed a day due to weather, the Bowie golf teams competed at Nocona’s Indian Oaks golf course on Wednesday.

The weather was not perfect as the cold temperatures and strong winds made the conditions tough for all.

Still, the boy’s team took home first place overall as the team powered through the tough course conditions. Riley Harris led the Jackrabbits by shooting a 77, which was good enough to for him to finish first overall individually.

Parker Price shot an 87, Imanol Walker a 90, Hunter Wade shot a 106, Jay Anderson a 115 and Wyatt Osborne a 126 to round out to a team total of 360.

For the Bowie girls, Sage Bullock was the only one who competed as she shot a 146.

Coach Matthew Miller did not have much to complain about with the first place finish.

“I am proud of the kids for the way we played today,” Miller said. “Hopefully we can continue to improve each week.”

Bowie next competes at Childress after Spring Break. The girls play on March 18 and the boys on March 19.