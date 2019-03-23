Bowie junior high track teams compete

After two weeks off, the Bowie Junior High track teams traveled to Jacksboro to compete on Tuesday.

The seventh grade boy’s team came away finishing first overall out of eight schools total.

The eighth grade girls finished second overall. The eighth grade boys and seventh grade girls’ teams both finished seventh.

Across the four teams, the Cottontails and Lady Cottontails had five athletes finish first in their event.

On the seventh grade boy’s team Andrew Sandhoff finished first in both the 2400 and 1600 meter races, Troy Kesey finished first in the shot put and Tucker Jones won the 110-meter hurdles and the triple jump.

The seventh grade girls had Samantha Clarke win the 1600 meter race. The eighth grade girls had Neely Price win the high jump.

To see the full list of results for Bowie athletes who finished in the top six, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.