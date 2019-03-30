Bowie lets snowball of an inning get away

One inning proved to be the major culprit for the outcome of the game between Bowie at Holliday on Tuesday night.

A big second inning from the Eagles led to the 11-4 win in the second game of district play for both teams.

Early on both teams were on point defensively. Neither team allowed any base runners in the first inning as both team’s top of the lineups were sat down in order.

After back-to-back strike outs to start the second inning, the Jackrabbit’s Weston Partridge got things going with a double to right field. Ozzie Phillips was able to trade places with him as he hit his own double to left field to score Partridge.

Bowie was not done as Boo Oakley then hit a line drive single to right field that scored Phillips. The Jackrabbits were up 2-0 and had the momentum.

Holliday came back in a big way in what became the inning that never would end for the Jackrabbits. The Eagles loaded the bases with a hit, walk and a fielding error. A ground out scored their first run. A base hit and an error at third base trying to pick a runner off gave Holliday the lead, but things were just getting started.

After forcing a flight out for the second out, a single, double and home run scored six more runs, even with a pitching change. A dropped third strike and a walk seemed like the Eagles were poised to score more.

Thankfully, pitcher Partridge was able force the final out on a pop up to second base. The early lead Bowie had entering the inning now saw the Jackrabbits trailing 9-2.

Bowie’s Evan Kennedy led off the third inning with a walk. After stealing second and a ground out, he was primed at third base ready to score. Payton Price was able to get him home with a sacrifice fly to center field to cut the lead to 9-3.

Besides a ground ball hit up the middle, Partridge was able to safely retire three Holliday batters before any sort of momentum was built up like it had in the previous inning.

The fourth inning did not go Bowie’s way. On offense the Jackrabbits failed to get a base runner on. On defense, an error at third base led to the leadoff getting on. Two batters later a triple drove the runner in. Later a single drove in another run to make the score 11-3.

A two out single from Taylor Pigg led to nothing from Bowie in the fifth inning. Two walks put another base runner in scoring position, but Partridge continued to force fly balls into the gloves of his outfielders.

In the sixth inning a leadoff single from Cooper Little was a good start for the Jackrabbits. After a fly out failed to advance him, the next batter grounded into a double play. Three straight ground outs from Holliday kept the score the same heading into the final inning.

Phillips led off for Bowie with a single. A ground out and fly out had moved him to second and into scoring position. Kennedy came through with a double that scored the runner to make the score 11-4 with him in scoring position as well. Unfortunately, the next batter lined out to end the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.