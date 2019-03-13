Bowie man receives NCTC Foundation service award

The North Central Texas College Foundation had its annual Starlite Gala on March 1 honoring individuals and organizations that have given of their time and resources to further NCTC and their local communities.

The Starlite Gala was at the Embassy Suites Convention Center in Denton and more than 400 guests were in attendance.

The F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor that can be granted to graduates and former students of NCTC. The NCTC Alumni and Friends established this award twenty-five years ago, fittingly named in honor of the college’s distinguished president of the Class of 1926.

This year’s F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to the late Lieutenant Colonel Thadd Harrison Blanton in memoriam. Steve Gordon, who conducted the research on Blanton and submitted his nomination, was present to accept the award.

The service award for Montague County went to Jerry “JR” Rogers.

Rogers is very involved both personally and professionally in the Bowie community. He works with his employees to participate and coordinate many local and countywide community service projects. He is active in the Bowie Rotary community activities including serving as a dictionary sponsor and volunteer, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, collecting food for the Bowie Mission and the blood drives.

He also serves as a Leadership Montague County mentor for business leaders. He has been instrumental in the annual golf tournament as a scholarship fundraiser. He also participated in the very first Dancing to the Stars event hosted by the NCTC Foundation and the Bowie Rotary Club and he actually won the People’s Choice Award. This event raises scholarship funds for NCTC students. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.