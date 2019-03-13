Bowie News brings back Yard of the Month contest

Spring’s arrival also heralds the return of The Bowie News Yard of the Month contest as we join in on the beautification efforts being undertaken by local citizens.

Sponsored by your Bowie News, the contest winner will get a sign placed in their yard honoring it as Yard of the Month and a photo in The Bowie News. Deadline to submit a nomination of the April Yard of the Month is April 23.

The yard contest will run April, May and June.

Call the News office at 872-2247 to give a nomination or email to: editor@bowienewsonline.com. If you email follow-up with a phone call to make sure it arrives. Please include name of nominee, address and contact information for the nominee. The winner will be announced in the April 27 edition.

Nominations for Yard of the Month will be taken each month through an announced deadline date. Judges will then visit these yards with the winners named in The Bowie News edition closest to the end of the month.

The contest will recognize a beautiful yard that is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep for your neighborhood, as well as the environment. It is an all out effort to create clean, beautiful neighborhoods for everyone to enjoy.

Criteria considered in the selection will include:

•Ongoing maintenance of the landscaping and yard. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to be maintained at reasonable levels.

•Landscaping also will be considered, but should also include not only annuals for the season, but permanent landscaping such as shrubs or decorative structures.

Nominations can be submitted in person at the News office at 200 Walnut; email to editor@bowienewsonline.com or by calling 872-2247.