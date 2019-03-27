Bowie softball beats Nocona

With softball district play in full swing, the Bowie Lady Rabbits hosted rival Nocona on Friday.

The Lady Rabbits took it to the Lady Indians to the tune of 17-2 in four innings.

Nocona opened the game with a base runner as the leadoff was hit by a pitch. Bowie pitcher Bailey Grant bounced back with three straight strike outs, leaving the Lady Indians Gisel Hernandez stranded at third base.

The Lady Rabbits Kylie Fleming led off with a single. She stole second and third base. After a drawn walk, Carrington Davis drove in a run by grounding out to third to give Bowie a lead they would never relinquish.

After another walk, Gracie Bentley doubled to left field to clear the bases. Next batter Jasmine Jones tripled to left field to make it 4-0 before Nocona could get the final two outs.

The second inning was more of the same for the Lady Rabbits. Grant struck out the side swinging. Addie Farris led off with a single. Fleming laid down a bunt that allowed Farris to reach third.

After Fleming stole second base, a passed ball allowed Farris to score and Fleming to reach third. After an error at third base, Fleming was able to score.

Chelsey Ketchum hit a single to right field. After stealing second, she was able to score due to a fielding error that allowed Davis to reach second. After Season Eudey singled to the shortstop, Jones flew out to left field that allowed another run to score. Bowie led 8-0 going into the third inning.

Nocona had its best inning in the third. Jenna McBride was able to single on a fly ball to center field with one out. A ground out moved her to second base with two outs. Laci Stone drew a walk and a wild pitch allowed McBride to reach third base. Kelsee Harrington ran for stone and stole second base.

A passed ball allowed McBride to score and Harrington to advance to third. Koryahanna Ramsey was allowed to reach first on a dropped third strike that allowed Harrington to score. The Lady Indians had cut the lead to 8-2.

On defense, the third inning was also good for Nocona. Besides an error that allowed Farris to get on base with one out, Bowie could not get her home as Farris was stranded at third base.

The Lady Indians could not replicate the offensive success in the fourth inning. The Lady Rabbits Grant struck out two more batters to give her 10 for the game before forcing a ground out to the short stop.

Bowie then went on to end the game scoring nine runs in the fourth inning. Davis scored on a wild pitch. Jones hit an inside the park home run that scored two runs.

Davis then drove in three runs on a double to center field. Two batters later Bentley drove in two runs on a single to center field that ended the game due to run rule. The Lady Rabbits won 17-2.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.