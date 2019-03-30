Bowie softball loses on road

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Holliday on Tuesday to take on one of the district’s top teams early in the season.

Despite limiting the damage done by the explosive Lady Eagles in two innings, the Lady Rabbits’ offense struggled to threaten as Holliday won 5-1.

Early in the first inning, Bowie challenged the Lady Eagles fielding by trying to lay bunts down for hits. Both times, Holliday fielders were ready and threw runners out at first base.

On the flip side, the Lady Eagles leadoff hitter singled to left field to immediately threaten the Lady Rabbits defense. After forcing a pop out to second base, a hit batter put two runners on base.

A wild pitch and a passed ball while facing the next batter allowed the leadoff runner to score and the hit batter to reach third base. After pop up for the second out, an error by the catcher allowed the second run to score to give Holliday a 2-0 lead.

Bowie was able to get its first runner on base as little Season Eudey was hit by a pitch. Next batter Gracie Bentley hit a line drive to first base, who mishandled the ball for an error and allowed Bentley to reach safely.

Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits failed to capitalize. A strike out and two ground outs put an end to the scoring chance for Bowie.

Things started off promising for the Lady Eagles and disasterous for Bowie. A leadoff walk and a fielding error at first base put two runners at third and second base with no outs.

Luckily, pitcher Bailey Grant was able to force two straight line drives right to second basemen Eudey before a pop fly center field to get out of the inning without any runs scored.

After two strike outs started the third inning off badly for Bowie, Chelsey Ketchum was able to beat out an infield hit for the Lady Rabbits first base hit. Ketchum was able to steal second base and advance to third after a bad throw.

Davis then drew a walk before Eudey was hit by another pitch to load the bases. Bentley hit a ground ball to third base who committed an error that allowed Ketchum to score and Bentley to reach base safely. Holliday’s third basemen made the play against the next Bowie batter for the third out, but not before the lead was cut to 2-1.

Things looked like they were swinging the Lady Rabbits way as Grant and the defense sat down the Lady Eagles in order as the game moved to the fourth inning.

Unfortunately, they were not able to transfer any of that momentum the next time they were at bat. Bowie failed to get anyone on base as Holliday’s pitcher Marshal Gillitt continued to give batters fits.

The Lady Eagles were able to gain some momentum in the bottom of the fourth inning with another successful leadoff batter, this time hitting a double. An infield single put runners at the corners with no outs.

The next batter hit a single to right field that scored one of the runners. A ground out to the short stop scored the other.

Two batters later another run was scored due to an error by the catcher to make the score 5-1 before the Lady Rabbits could force the third and final out.

The fifth inning was not much better for Bowie’s offense as no base runners got on. With one out, Holliday had two singles and a walk that loaded the bases. Fortunately, the Lady Rabbits pulled an inning ending double play with a pop out to first base before throwing out a runner trying to advance home.

Eudey led off the sixth inning with a single, Bowie’s first base runner in three innings. Bentley grounded into a fielder’s choice and took her place.

She was able to steal second and advance to third due to a throwing error, but the Lady Rabbits struck out and flew out to center field to end the scoring chance.

Grant struggled a bit with control. She walked two different batters on four straight pitches, but luckily was able to retire the other three batters to halt the Lady Eagles offense.

Bowie had one more chance to try and come back in the final inning. Needing to score four runs or more, the Lady Rabbits again were stymied by the Lady Eagles as they failed to earn a base runner. Holliday won 5-1.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.