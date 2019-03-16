Bowie Sr. Center March events

The Bowie Senior Center staff announces its March events.

• March 18, Grace Care Center will be having a five frame bowling event in the dining room after lunch. Bowling balls will be furnished, not weighing more than one pound. Get a little exercise, but mostly fun and laughter.

• March 19, come play some bingo.

• At 12:45 p.m. on March 20, come play Family Feud.

• There will be blood pressure checks at 11:45 a.m. on March 20 and March 27.

• At 1 p.m. on March 21 in the front room Jody will lead a painting class. She will be helping you use your creativity in painting an old red barn with sunflowers. Supplies are provided. Cost will be only $1. Call to reserve your canvas.

• At 5 p.m. on March 22 there will be a game night. Come play Yahtzee, Mexican Train, 42 and Racko. There will be a pot luck. All ages are welcome to come enjoy.

• On March 25, there will be a birthday celebration for all who have March birthdays. Come eat cake and ice cream after lunch.

• On March 28 there will be a card craft day. Sara will be creating thank you cards for the military. Materials will be provided.

• At 3 p.m. on March 29 there will be a movie matinee. Come relax and enjoy “Hidden Figures” and popcorn.

Lunch is available at noon. The cost is $3 for age 60 plus and $6 for ages 60 and under. Call 940-872-4500 by 10 a.m. for a reservation.