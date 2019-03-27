Bowie starts district with a win against rival Nocona Indians 12-1

The opening district game between Bowie and Nocona baseball teams ended in five innings due to the run rule.

The Jackrabbits led for most of the game as they won 12-1 in a game they dominated once they took the first shot from the Indians.

Nocona started the game on the right note as leadoff hitter Hunter Fenoglio battled for eight pitches with Bowie pitcher Taylor Pigg before outrunning the throw from the shortstop to get on base.

Next batter Logan Barnes then hit a ground ball to second base, where the Jackrabbits committed an error that allowed both base runners to be safe.

Pigg was able to pick off the lead runner at second and then strike out the next batter for the first two outs. Barnes stole second base and attempted to steal third. The throw was mishandled, which allowed Barnes to score, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead, before the next batter struck out for the third out.

Bowie responded with the team’s first time up to bat. Evan Kennedy led off with a walk. He was able to steal second and then third base. Two batters later Payton Price drove him in with a single to the shortstop.

Price then stole second and attempted to steal third. The throw went wide on an error that allowed Price to score and give the Jackrabbits the lead.

With two outs, Braden Armstrong doubled to left field. Armstrong stole third base while Weston Partridge drew a walk. Jed Castles pinch ran for Partridge and was able to steal second base. Ozzie Phillips was able to drive in both runners on a single to right field to give Bowie a 4-1 lead.

Things looked like they might continue as Boo Oakley hit a line drive to center field. Nocona’s Tyler Richards made a spectacular diving catch for the third out as the game advanced to the second inning.

Pigg was able to work fast against the first two batters to force the first two outs. Richards was able to draw a walk to give the Indians some hope. Unfortunately for him, he was thrown out trying steal second by Partridge, putting a stop to the scoring chance before it got any more threatening.

With the bats, the Jackrabbits picked up where they left off. Kash Stockard led off with a drawn walk. He stole second before Kennedy hit a single that put runners on the corners with no outs. Next Pigg came up and hit a double to left field that drove in a run and put two runners in scoring position.

Price hit a single that drove in a run. A throwing error to first base allowed the other runner to score and for Price to end up at second base. A pop up in foul territory allowed Price to advance to third base.

Next batter Armstrong then hit a single that allowed Price to score. After a hit batter, Phillips drove in a run with a single to center field. The Jackrabbits led 9-1 as a line out to center field and an out at second base from a runner trying to steal moved the game into the third inning.

Nocona led off on a positive note as Carlos Castro had an infield single to get on base. A ground out allowed Castro to advance to scoring position with one out. Bowie’s Pigg struck out the next batter looking and forced a ground out to first base to end the Indian’s scoring chance.

The Jackrabbits offense was able to keep things going.

Kennedy got on base with a one out single. After stealing second and third base, Pigg was able to drive him in with an infield single. Andy Fitzner came in to pinch run while Price hit a single.

After both runners executed a double steal, Cooper Little doubled to left field to drive in both runners.

Little made it to third base on a wild pitch, but Bowie could not get him home as Nocona pitcher Jacob Morris struck out two of the next three batters to end the onslaught. The Jackrabbits led 12-1 moving to the fourth inning.

The Indians were again able to get their leadoff batter on base as Jason Sparkman drew a walk. After a line out to second base, there was a line drive to left field. Bowie’s Little made a diving play in the outfield for the out and was able to make the throw to first base for the double play to end the scoring chance.

On offense, the Jackrabbits did not have much success. Bowie’s Logan Barnes hit a two out single to get on base. After stealing second to move to scoring position, the next batter lined out to end the fourth inning.

The Indians had to score at least two runs to extend the game and avoid being run ruled. Unfortunately for them, there would be no late game offensive rally. All three batters were sat down in order to end the game as Luis DeLeon got the save. The Jackrabbits won 12-1.

