Bowie tennis hosts tourney

Bowie hosted a tennis tournament on Monday and Tuesday with many area teams competing.

In the end the Jackrabbits took home two first place finishes with their boys and girls doubles teams.

The team of Spencer Hopson and Zachary Logan won the boy’s doubles bracket on Monday.

The team of Jasmine Jones and Gracyn Morgan won the girl’s doubles bracket on Tuesday.

There were several other players who had good performances for Bowie. Braden Case finished third in boys singles. The mixed doubles team of Camberley Gunter and Victor Tran finished third.

The girl’s doubles team of Jordan Lavoie and Anna Cortes won the consolation bracket. Jacqueline Hanna and Alex Sakel finished third and fourth overall in girl’s singles.

