Bowie track kicks off season at Alvord

The Bowie track teams competed in their first meet in the freezing cold on Thursday at Alvord.

Only running events were competed in since the temperature was so cold, but the Jackrabbits and Lady Rabbits still put up some good results.

The varsity girls’ team took home first place out of the seven schools competing. They were mostly powered by their relay teams as they got first in the 4×100 and 4×200 races and finished third in the 4×400.

Individually, Abby Zamzow finished first in both the 100 meter hurdles and the 400 meter race.

Other top finishers included: Brysen Richey finishing third in the 100 meter race, Maddison Gatewood finishing third in the 200 meter race, Kylee Brightwell finishing fifth in the 400 meter dash, Cassidy Duke finishing fifth in the 800 meter race and Desarai Reyes finishing sixth in the 3200 meter race.

The boy’s team finished third overall, hurting from not having relay teams that cost them bunch of points.

One of the top performers was Alex Shelton who finished second in the 400 meter, 800 meter race and third in the 1600 meter race. A.J. Craddock finished second in the 110 meter hurdles.

Joey Crawford finished third in the 110 meter hurdles and second in the 300 meter hurdles. Daniel Mosley finished fifth in the 200 meter race.

Both teams expect to grow in membership as the season goes on. With both teams coming off a district title, Coaches Justin Prescott and Dylan Stark will be looking to convince other athletes to help defend it.

The next meet is scheduled to be at Boyd on March 7.

To see the full list of results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.