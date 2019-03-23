Boy’s basketball all-district teams named for 1A schools

The district awards for boy’s basketball teams from the 1A-21 district was announced.

Despite Slidell winning the state championship, many Montague County schools saw their players honored amongst the best players in the district.

Gold-Burg’s Tanner Parrish shared the district’s most valuable player award. Despite the Bears coming just short of the playoffs, Parrish led the team by averaging 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks a game. He had one of the best performances in the area when he scored 57 points in an upset win against Saint Jo at home.

Other Gold-Burg players honored was do everything guard Blake Allen being named first team all district. Allen played point guard and had to up his scoring for half of district with shooter Coplin Miller missing time. Will Hamilton and Lantz Perry were named honorable mention.

The Panthers had post player Logan Morman be named defensive player of the year. Morman was at the front of Saint Jo’s full-court press, helping to pressure any ball handler who had to fight their way up the court with his long arms.

Other Panthers honored was the ferocious Preston Lyons being named to the first team, shooter Brock Durham and long armed point guard Blake Anderson being named to the second team. Connor Thompson and Eli Jones were named honorable mention.

Prairie Valley had lead point guard Carter Lemon be named to the first team. Athletic wing William Winkler and shooter Nicholas Bell were named to the second team. Shane Roof and Tyler Reid were named honorable mention.

Forestburg saw post and rim protector player Riley Sandusky named to the first team. Leading scorer Bannon Osteen and versatile post player Zach Bradley were named to the second team. Carson Rowlett and Hayden Berry were named honorable mention.

Bellevue had big Mark Gill named to the first team. Tyler Allen and Jacob Eckeberger were named to the second team. Dylan Edwards and Zach Gill were named honorable mention.

To see the full list, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.