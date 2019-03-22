Child safety seat check scheduled

Every parent wants the best for their child’s future, and one of the best ways to make sure your child will have a bright future is to be sure you are correctly using the right car seat for your child and the seat is correctly installed in your vehicle every time.

The problem is keeping them safe in vehicles isn’t as easy as it might appear. Most parents think they are using their car seat correctly, but unfortunately, at least three out of four car seats are used incorrectly.

That’s why Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Melanie Potter is urging all parents and caregivers to attend the child safety seat checkup event on April 9.

Certified technicians will available to provide on-site child safety seat inspections and education from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Montague County Courthouse Annex, 11339 State Highway 59, Montague. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.