Commissioners accept April proclamations

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioner’s Court on Monday approved proclamations that affect awareness of abuse against some of the most vulnerable citizens who are victims of child abuse and sexual assault.

April is awareness month for both topics. Austin Wright, chairman of the Montague County Child Welfare Board, offered the proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month offering the court a brief rundown of activities of the board.

Ginger Johnson, head of the Wise Hope Crisis Center office in Bowie which serves Montague County, presented the Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation. The local office for the Decatur-based center has been opened for about one year in Bowie.

Johnson explained while there appears to be more awareness nationwide with the “MeToo Movement,” that often does not filter down to the small towns and neighborhoods. She emphasized a need for all citizens to become more aware and talk about these concerns. Teal ribbons will be worn in recognition of the month.

