Commissioners court meets on Monday

Montague County Commissioners will consider a pair of proclamations for awareness months in April when they meet at 9 a.m. on March 25 in the courthouse annex.

Proclamations for Child Abuse Awareness Month and one of Sexual Assault Awareness Month will both be presented.

The court will open sealed bids for fuel and consider going out for bids on asphalt.

An interlocal cooperation contract between Texas State University and the sheriff’s office will be reviewed, along with a Cemex credit application for all precincts to purchase rock.

Justice of the Peace Kevin Benton will make a request to utilize the service provider agreement between Accelerated Card Company LLC and the county.

Other topics for Monday will include: Approving the bond for Kathy Phillips who will take over as tax assessor on April 1 as Syd Nowell retires; authority for precinct one to enter the John Bentley property on O’Malley Road and the Tara Vicari property on Cox Lane, both to turn equipment around during a repair project.