Officials plan to meet with officials from the Texas division of emergency management, which has been handling much of the paperwork related to FEMA disaster relief funds. However, recently counties were informed TDEM would no longer be handling the filing of extensions. The court would like deadline details.
Court sets called meeting
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 1 p.m. on March 19 to discuss Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief funding.
