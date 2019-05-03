Crash kills three people, two injured

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision on State Highway 59 at Clay & Montague County line, just in Clay County at Frog Hollar Road. The crash took the life of one Bowie woman.

The wreck occurred about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday as two sport utility vehicles collided head-on resulting in three fatalities. Two of the five occupants in the vehicles were airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital and transported by EMS to Central Hospital of Bowie, both with serious injuries. Late Tuesday the DPS reported the identities of those killed: Karen Lynette Scott, 49, Bowie; Clifford J. Brooks, 69, Stafford, TX and Jose J. Garza, 44, Houston. No other details were available.

No additional details are available at this time according to the DPS.