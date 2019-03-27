Cutting through ‘wellness confusion’ to find real weight loss

(Family Features) The secret is out – Americans are no longer in the dark about healthy eating.

A report commissioned by Jenny Craig revealed 92 percent of people believe they know the right foods to eat. However, despite increased awareness, more than half of Americans admit they make poor food choices daily.

One challenge in Americans’ struggle to lose weight is the growing use of the term “wellness,” with nearly half of Americans reporting they find the term confusing, according to the survey.

Another common obstacle is the time required to plan and prepare healthy meals. The survey found that nearly three in five people spend 7-14 hours or more each week planning and preparing meals, and 9 out of 10 believe having healthy, prepared meals would help them reach their weight-related goals.

Fortunately, for the two-thirds of Americans actively looking to lose weight, there are proven, science-based programs available that are convenient, easy to follow and avoid confusing buzzwords.

“Having a practical, science-based nutrition plan as well as ongoing support increases the chance of success for people on their weight loss journey,” said Dr. Pamela Peeke, MD, MPH, chair of the Jenny Craig Science Advisory Board. “Since many people have limited time, a program that provides premium, portion-controlled meals can also help reduce the stress and confusion around healthy eating.”

Dr. Peeke offers these simple tips when joining a program that includes personalized, one-on-one support to help you achieve sustainable weight loss and improve health and longevity.

Eat with the sun. Following a healthy meal plan is important, but some people don’t realize that when you eat can be just as important as what you eat. Nobel Prize-winning research from 2017 discovered that every cell in the body has a biological clock that follows a daily 24-hour cycle – a natural circadian rhythm of light and dark that matches the body’s natural awake and sleep patterns. Following your circadian rhythm and feeding your body when your metabolism is most active (12 hours during the day) and giving it a digestion break when it needs to rejuvenate (12 hours at night) is known as time-restricted feeding and can optimize metabolism and weight loss, according to two studies, one published in 2017 in “Cell Metabolism” and another published in 2016 in “Ageing Research Reviews.” This innovative approach and rejuvenation period can also deliver several potential health benefits, including improved immune function and reduction in belly fat, which may decrease obesity and the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a 2014 study published in “Cell Metabolism.”

Healthy, prepared meals are trending. When you’re already hungry and have limited time to spare, it can be easy to turn to something quick and, often, unhealthy. Having nutritious, portion-controlled food options on-hand can help you stay on track. Programs such as Jenny Craig offer nutritionally balanced menus that can be delivered right to your door with more than 100 dietitian- and chef-crafted entrees, desserts and snacks made with no artificial ingredients.

Find your support system. A 2018 study published in the “Journal of the American Medical Association” discovered that individuals following structured weight loss programs with support were more likely to lose weight and keep it off than those who did not. Look for a program, like Jenny Craig, that offers personalized, one-on-one support from a trained weight loss consultant who provides weekly coaching, education and encouragement throughout your journey.

The survey was conducted on behalf of Jenny Craig by Branded Research Inc. on Oct.19-25, 2018 among 601 adults in the U.S.

