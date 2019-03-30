District tennis sees athletes qualify for regional tourney

The 3A-8 district tennis tournament was at Bowie on Monday and Tuesday, with players and teams competing for a shot to go to the regional meet.

For the Jackrabbits, five individuals ended up qualifying for the regional meet while Nocona had one.

In boys doubles, Bowie’s team of Spencer Hopson and Zachary Logan won the district title. Also for the Jackrabbits the mixed doubles team of Camerley Gunter and Victor Tran ended up falling in the championship match. Still a second place finish qualified them for regionals.

In girls singles, Nocona’s Rachel Patrick and Bowie’s Jacqueline Hanna faced off for the district title. The reigning district champion from the previous year, Patrick had to beat the Jackrabbit’s Alex Sakel to make it to the championship match. Sakel would go on to finish fourth.

In a two hour match, Patrick was able to win both sets with scores of 6-4, 6-1 to win her second straight district title. Both competitors qualified for the regional tournament.

