Donny Carolee Morgan

August 13, 1935 – March 14, 2019

BOWIE – Donny “Don” Carolee Morgan, 83, died on March 14, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Morgan was born on Aug. 13, 1935 in Quail, TX to C.C. and Rena (Reid) Morgan. He worked on drilling rigs and for the Hoppy Taylor Ranch.

He is preceded in death by his parents; children, Donny Morgan and Diane Sampson; and in-laws, Juanita and J.W. Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Morgan, Bowie; children, Ricky Morgan, Renia Rodi and Jame Morgan; 10 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.