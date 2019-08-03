DPS provides update on triple-fatality wreck

Officials with the Department of Public Safety provided an update on the three-fatality accident that occurred on March 5 at the Clay and Montague County line.

The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. on State Highway 59 and Frog Hollar Road where the two counties converge.

Karen Lynette Scott, 49, Bowie, was driving a Jeep SUV north on Hwy. 59 and was the only occupant in her vehicle. The second vehicle, a 2018 Ford Expedition, was traveling south on Hwy. 59.

Scott and two passengers in the Ford, Clifford Brooks, 69, Stafford, and Jose Juan Garza, 44, Houston, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The DPS reports for unknown reasons the Jeep failed to drive in a single lane of traffic and entered the southbound lane of traffic in a curve. The Jeep struck the Expedition in the southbound lane.

Two people in the Expedition were transported from the scene with serious injuries. Driver Tom Nguyen, 54, Houston, was airlifted to a Denton hospital, while Juan Javier Flores Jr., 39, Houston, was transported by ambulance to Central Hospital of Bowie.

DPS Spokesman Dan Buesing said Thursday there were no updates on their condition.

The DPS continues to investigate this accident and reports weather was clear and road conditions were dry.

Family visitation for the Scott family was from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 8 at The White Family Funeral Home. There was no funeral service. See Mrs. Scott’s full obituary in the weekend Bowie News.