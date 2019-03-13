E-recycle event one of the biggest ever

The March 9 E-Recycle Day by the Montague County Emergency Communications Team was the biggest to date as folks dropped off their unwanted electronic items to be recycled. (Top) Kirk Higgins is just getting the day started Saturday morning as three deliveries opened the day. The trailer was filled by the end of the day and folks dropped items off by the truck-bed full. Diane Higgins reports there were 70-plus computers, 20-plus laptops, 40-plus printers, dozens of scanners, monitors, satellite receives, fax machines, game boxes and more delivered. By taking part in this recycle event these items won’t go to the landfill.