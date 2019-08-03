E-recycle old computer items Saturday

Clean up all that electronic stuff that no longer works by taking it to the spring computer recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 9 at the Bowie Community Room.

This is a public service offered at no cost to the community by the Montague Emergency Communications Team and the Montague County SKYWARN program.

They will accept unwanted computer components and insure they are disposed of properly and in an environmentally friendly manner.