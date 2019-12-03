Elmer Lee DeFrates

May 28, 1928 – March 8, 2019

BOWIE – Elmer Lee DeFrates, 90, died on March 8, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

Family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 10 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on March 11 at the Faith Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastors Roger Bishop and Allen McCauley officiating.

Burial followed with military honors at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

DeFrates was born May 28, 1928 in Jacksonville, IL to Edward and Edith (Myers) DeFrates. He graduated from high school in Jacksonville and farmed with his family in Illinois. He then worked in factories in Illinois, Missouri and Colorado.

DeFrates went on to serve his country in the United States Navy for more than 20 years, with service in both World War II and the Korean War.

He delivered Meals on Wheels for the senior citizens of Bowie for 14 years, was an active member of the Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and the Faith Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harry DeFrates.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda DeFrates, Bowie; children, Shane Cornelison, San Angelo, Tony Cornelison, Bowie and Chris Cornelison, Lindsay; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Tom DeFrates, Bowie; sister, Becky Allen, Colorado Springs, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.