Feisty ‘Nina’ reflects on her 100 years

Juanita Crenshaw Uselton Robertson has fun an at earlier party birthday. (Courtesy photo)

Juanita Crenshaw Uselton Roberson celebrated a milestone this week as she turned 100 years old.

Born at Red River Station her roots run deep in Montague County growing up on ranch land that only 40 years earlier had rumbled as cattle passed on the Chisholm Trail.

Family and friends will celebrate Juanita with a party from 1 to 3 p.m. March 30 at Bethel Baptist Church, Nocona. Those wishing to share in the festivities are welcome.

Juanita may appear fragile and near her birthday year, but speaking with her you can’t miss that bright sparkle in her blue eyes and a mischievous crooked grin that reflects the feisty spirit that helped her survive as the third of six children, raising three children of her own and create not only one, but two strong loving marriages.

Family roots

Juanita was born on March 26, 1919 at Red River Station on the Crenshaw Ranch to Lionel Preston “Pug” and Cecil and Miles Crenshaw. Her grandfather, Lee Crenshaw born in 1865 was a pioneer rancher who established the ranch in 1891. The ranch grew to more than 7,000 acres when he expanded to Belcherville in 1902.

In 1919 the world was coming to terms with the end of World War I. The Treaty of Versailles that officially ended it was not signed until June 28, 1919.

Dial telephones were introduced in 1919 and the cost of a first class stamp went up from two cents to three cents. Felix the Cat made his first appearance in the fall. A pound of apples cost 11 cents, while three pounds of steak cost 60 cents and one pound of bread was five cents.



Juanita grew up on the ranch with her five siblings, Lee, Jack, Bonnie, “Tooter” and Cecil Bay “Sassy” Crenshaw, who have all preceded her in death. Their family raised cattle and cotton.

She says “we didn’t have nothing much,” as they all worked at a variety of chores. The youngster learned much of her work ethic from her mother whom she called “quite a woman.”

