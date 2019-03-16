Ad

Forestburg history buffs to serve up hot cakes

03/16/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0

Forestburg History Museum in Forestburg. (News photo)


The Forestburg Historical Society will serve up a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. on March 16 at the Forestburg Community Center.
It’s all you can eat, $6 for adults and $3 for children under 12.
Come out and enjoy hot off the griddle pancakes, crispy bacon and savory sausage. The proceeds will be used to help preserve local and county history.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes