Forestburg track competes at Bryson

The Forestburg track teams traveled to Bryson on March 8 to compete in the Cowboys and Cowgirls Classic.

Competing against 10 schools, the high school boy’s team finished fourth and the girls team finished eighth.

In both the 4×100 and 4×400 relay, the boys team were able to gain valuable points by finishing fifth in the first and second in the final relay.

The Longhorns ran away with the throwing events. Last years state finalist Zach Bradley won the shot put with a throw of 47-1 ¾ while Bannon Osteen won the discus with a throw of 116-10 ½.

Calvin Smith gave the Forestburg boys the only win in a running event as he won the 300 meter hurdles race with a time of 45.2 seconds.

The varsity girls team was also able to place in two relays. The team got sixth in the 4×100 and fourth in the 4×400 relay. Isabella Roller was the top individual finisher as she finished fourth in the 400 meter race with a time of 1:12.

Other individual contributors that scored points for the Lady Horns included Rebeca Sanchez finishing sixth in the 100 meter race and Shelby Bradley finishing sixth in the shot put.

The junior high teams also competed at the meet. The girls team finished fifth and the boys sixth out of 10 teams each.

The girls finished third in the 4×100 relay and second in the 4×400 relay. The top individual performer was Reagan Ladewig finishing second in the 300 meter hurdles.

The boys Will Johnson scored points for the Longhorns in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races as well as the long jump. Jaden Meeks also scored point for Forestburg in the 400 meters.

To see the full list of results from Forestburg athletes who finished in the top six, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.