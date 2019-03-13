Fundraising reception planned March 21

There will be a community fundraising reception benefitting the Catholic Charities Rural Vocation Program at North Central Texas College – Bowie from 6-7 p.m. on March 21 at the Lazy Heart Grill, 101 S Main St., Saint Jo.

Come mix and mingle at 5:30 p.m. before the reception starts.

Complimentary heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine RSVP by March 14 to Brent Smith at: bsmith@ccdofw.org.