Girls all-district teams for 22-1A

District 22-1A girls basketball teams released its all-district selections this week.

Bellevue saw their big post FreeDom Morris named the district’s offensive player of the year. The Lady Eagles also had high scoring guards Zoe Berry and Cassie Simpson named to the first team and defensive focused Sky-Lar Embry named to the second team.

Coach John McGee was named coach of the year as Bellevue finished second overall in district. Kaylee Trail and Austin Ford were given honorable mention.



Prairie Valley saw freshman Emily Carpenter split the newcomer of the year award as her shooting and size helped the Lady Bulldogs compete for a playoff spot. Lone senior for Prairie Valley Kincaid Johnson was named to the first team as she was a solid presence in the post.

Sydni Messer was named to the second team while Shelby Roof and Hailey Winkler were named honorable mention.



Saint Jo had jack of all trades player Charity Brawner named to the first team as she helped impact the game in every way for a Lady Panthers team that found its way to the playoffs.

High scoring guard Emily Haney and solid post player Bethany Thomas were named to the second team.

Bailey Parker and Hallie Hinds were named honorable mention.



Gold-Burg’s scoring guard tandem of Kelly Contreras and Taylor Lyons were named to the all-district teams. Contreras was named to the first team and Lyons to the second. Nicole Tinerella and DeAnna Molinaro were named honorable mention.



Forestburg’s back court of Faith Moore and Lacy Huddleston were both named to the second team as they led the Lady Horns. Kassidy Travis and Katelyn Park were named honorable mention.

To see the full list, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.