Go big on brunch

(Family Features) Building out a full menu to please your brunch guests with simple, tasty recipes can help create a fun, flavorful atmosphere when it’s time for a morning bite.

By making a variety of dishes to accommodate an array of personal tastes, you can give friends and family the flavors they desire. With choices like Apple Strudel Pancakes and Mini Hash Brown Casseroles, you can fulfill a multitude of food groups from grains and fruits to dairy and meat. Allow the adults at your gathering to top off the meal with a spicy take on this Watermelon Bloody Mary, featuring simple preparation and a handful of garnish options.

Add Apples to Your Brunch Buffet

As part of a balanced brunch, these Apple Strudel Pancakes feature whole grains rich in fiber, minerals and vitamins to provide energy for you and your guests. With a rich, nutty flavor, buckwheat flour complements the sweet taste of apples and maple syrup for a twist on traditional pancakes.



Apple Strudel Pancakes

Reprinted with permission from the American Institute for Cancer Research

Servings: 8

Apple Strudel Mixture:

1 cup water

1/4 cup raisins

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup thoroughly chopped walnuts

1 large apple, peeled, cored and chopped

Batter:

1 cup buckwheat flour

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 cups 1 percent buttermilk

1/4 cup safflower oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

nonstick cooking spray

maple syrup

To make apple strudel mixture: Boil water; add raisins. Remove from heat and let steep until raisins are plump and reconstituted, about 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. In shallow pan over medium heat, add butter. Once butter melts and is bubbling, stir in brown sugar and cinnamon. Cook about 3 minutes until sugar starts to dissolve. Add walnuts, apples and raisins. Cook apples until just tender when pierced with fork, about 4 minutes. Set aside to cool completely. To make batter: In large bowl, mix flours, sugar, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. In separate bowl, beat eggs lightly and mix with buttermilk, oil and vanilla extract. Pour wet ingredients into dry, mixing as little as possible. Add apple strudel mixture and fold all ingredients together. Set aside. Heat nonstick pan or griddle over medium heat. Grease pan lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Once pan is hot, ladle about 1/4 cup batter per pancake taking care not to overcrowd pan. After 2-3 minutes, flip pancakes once. Serve pancakes warm with syrup.

A Small Brunch Bite

A full brunch menu calls for small bites on the side to complement the multitude of flavors brought on by a variety of brunch dishes.

For a clever option that’s quick to make, these Mini Hash Brown Casseroles provide a morsel bursting with flavor to pair with just about any morning meal. Made with refrigerated Simply Potatoes Shredded Hash Browns, which are pre-shredded for a faster fridge to fork kitchen experience, you can make a batch of the tasty cups in less than an hour.

Mini Hash Brown Casseroles

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 24

1 package refrigerated Simply Potatoes Shredded Hash Browns

1 pound Bob Evans Farms Original Sausage Roll

4 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 cup ham, cubed

1 cup red pepper, diced

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 350° F. Remove hash browns from refrigerator and let rest. In skillet, cook sausage according to package directions. Lightly grease two 12-cup muffin tins. In bowl, whisk eggs and milk. Add hash browns, butter, ham, red pepper, black pepper and cheese; mix. Fill muffin tins 2/3 full. Bake 27-30 minutes. Serve warm.

Sipping on Sweet and Spicy

Take your brunch the extra mile with a twist on the traditional mid-morning beverage. By adding jalapeno and horseradish to this Watermelon Bloody Mary, you’ll have a spicy, tasty version of a traditional brunch drink ready for your guests.

Watermelon Bloody Mary

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Yield: 4 cocktails

2 cups seedless watermelon, cubed

1 medium jalapeno pepper, stem removed, chopped

2 limes, juice only

6 ounces low-sodium tomato juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon horseradish

hot sauce, to taste

1/3 cup vodka

lime wedges

chili lime salt

ice

4 bamboo skewers (6 inches long)

watermelon wedges (optional)

prosciutto (optional)

cucumber slices (optional)

jalapeno slices (optional)

green olives (optional)

In blender, blend watermelon cubes and jalapeno pepper until completely smooth. Pour mixture through fine sieve set over pitcher. Add lime juice, salt, pepper, fish sauce, horseradish and hot sauce, to taste, to pitcher; stir to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Add vodka and stir. Line rims of four glasses with lime juice from lime wedges; dip in chili lime salt poured on plate. Carefully put ice in each glass and divide Watermelon Bloody Mary mixture evenly. Add garnishes, as desired, by skewering watermelon wedges, prosciutto, cucumber, jalapeno and green olives. Place garnishes in glasses and serve.

