Gold-Burg High School’s One Act Play received the district title along with Bellevue and Slidell as the three advancing plays at North Central Texas College on March 23.

Other plays competing were Forestburg, Universal Academy, Prairie Valley, Midway and Saint Jo.

The advancing plays will be competing in Jacksboro on March 28 for the bi-district title. Gold-Burg will be the first performing play at 1:15 p.m.

Read the full story on all the awards in the mid-week News.