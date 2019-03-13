Indians show scrappy play at Poolville Tournament

The Nocona baseball team had a hectic two days as it played in the final tournament of the season at Poolville.

Squeezing five games in only two day, the Indians went 2-1-2 in competitive games that were never easy, but also never out of.

Nocona first played Olney where things came all at once. After two scoreless innings from both teams, the Indians exploded with seven runs in the third inning thanks to six hits and two hit batters. The Cubs were able to answer with a run in the fourth inning, but that was all they could muster as Nocona won 7-1.

RBIs came from Logan Barnes, Tyler Richards, Jacob Morris and Duece Galasker.

The Indians next played Tom Bean in close and dramatic game that ended in an unsatisfying way.

The Tomcats scored a run in the first inning, but Nocona scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. After two scoreless innings, Tom Bean took the lead in the fifth inning 4-3.

Thanks to a fielding error, the Indians were able to tie the score up at 4-4 before the game was ruled a tie after five innings.

Nocona ended the day with a disappointing loss to Millsap 7-5. The Indians out hit the Bulldogs 8-4, but thanks to five fielding errors, the winnable game was just out of their reach.

Nocona started Friday off disappointingly as they quickly fell behind 4-0 in the first inning. The Indians fought and scored four runs over the next two innings, but the Dragons also scored three runs as they led 7-4.

Chico added two more runs the next two innings to lead 9-4 heading into the final inning. Despite a last gasp effort scoring three runs, it was not enough from the Nocona as it lost 9-7.

The Indians played Electra in their final game of the tournament and again fell behind early 4-0. Nocona was able to add a run in the first and third inning to cut the lead to 4-2, but could not break through as both teams struggled to score.

In the last inning in the bottom of the sixth, the Indians found a way back. A single and two walks loaded the bases up with two outs. Thanks to a fielding error from the Tigers, a runner was able to score to cut the lead to one.

A wild pitch from Electra allowed Jason Sparkman to score to tie the game. Another walk loaded the bases.

Against the next batter, another wild pitch allowed Carter Horn to score the game winning run to give Nocona a 5-4 win.

