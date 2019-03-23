Jackrabbits golf finishes third at Childress

The Bowie golf teams traveled to Childress on Monday and Tuesday to take on a fierce field of 15 teams.

The boy’s team came away with a third place finish.

Leading the way for the Jackrabbits was Parker Price, who shot a season best 77, the third best individually in the whole tournament.

Imanol Walker was right behind him with a score of 79, Riley Harris shot an 83, Hunter Wade 105 and Wyatt Osborne 108.

The lone girl Sage Bullock shot a 122.