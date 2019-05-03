Jacky Vanness

August 12, 1943 – February 18, 2019

NOCONA – Jacky Vanness, 75, died on Feb. 18, 2019 in Denton, TX.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on March 23 at the Nocona Hills Community Church.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1943 in Anson to Jack and Josie Floode Vanness. Vanness worked most of his life in banking as a senior vice president. He married Patricia Bolton on Sept. 18, 1979 in Fort Worth.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Vanness, Nocona; children, Babby Newland, Aledo, Charity White, Benbrook, John Vanness, Aledo, Tiffany Branum, Grapevine, Tobi Jones, Keller and Courtney Scarborough, Fort Worth; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Total Hospice and Pallative Care, 331 Melrose Dr., Suite 230, Richardson, TX 75080; the Nocona Hills Community Church, 104 Nocona Dr., Nocona, TX 76255 or Hospice of choice.