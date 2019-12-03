James “Jim” Edward Parmer

April 17, 1931 – February 23, 2019

SAINT JO – James “Jim” Edward Parmer, 87, died on Feb. 23, 2019 in Saint Jo, TX.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on April 17 at the Veranda Event Center, Nocona. His body was donated to science.

Parmer was born on April 17, 1931 in Chandler to George Browning and Fannie Ella Tidwell Parmer. He served in the Korean War and received the Bronze Star. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Phoenix, AZ. He was the inventor of the Inch Master exercise machine. After leaving the army he sold life insurance for 10 years and then sold real estate.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jacob, Richard and Ronnie; four sisters, Audrey, Hazel, Deborah and June.

He is survived by his wife of 56, Loretta Ward Parmer; two sons, James Jr. and Brett Parmer; two daughters, Kimica Parmer Gauthier and Victoria Parmer Fisher; one sister, Barbara Parmer Davis, Alabama; 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.