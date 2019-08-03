James M. “Jim” Fechtler

July 14, 1972 – March 6, 2019

BOWIE – James M. “Jim” Fechtler, 47, died on March 6, 2019 in Wise County Texas.

A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on March 9 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service will beat 2 p.m. on March 10 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie with Pastor Larry Knobloch officiating under direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home.

Fechtler was born on July 14, 1972 in Pensacola, FL to Melvin and Jimmie Gelfond Fechtler. He worked as a truck driver and was a member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie.

He is survived by his parents, Melvin and Jimmie Fechtler, Nocona; sons, Travis and Dalton Fechtler both of Nocona; sisters, Charis Hunt, Arlington, Debra Kimbrell and Darlene Amin, both of Orlando, FL.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.