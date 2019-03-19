Joe Calvin McLain

May 20, 1941 – March 16, 2019

BOWIE – Joe Calvin McLain, 77, passed away on March 16, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

A memorial service was at noon on March 19 at the Stark’s home in Bowie with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating.

Joe was born May 20, 1941 in Chatfield, TX to Grover and Oleta (Ross) McLain. He was a self employed siding contractor and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Loyce Jurney.

Joe is survived by his wife, Betty McLain, Bowie; daughter, Cindy Stark and husband Larry, Bowie; son, Joe McLain Jr. and wife Crystal, Granbury; grandchildren, Joe Calvin McLain III and wife Lindsey, Floresville, Laramie Stark and wife Heather, Bowie, Brett McLain, Floresville, Blake McLain and wife Samantha, Granbury, and Jordan McLain, Granbury; great grandchildren, Kenzlie Stark, Emery Stark, Ember Stark, Caden Joe McLain, Libberti McLain and Kaseton McLain; sister, Beverly Crumbley and husband Clarance, Springtown; brothers, Bobbye McLain, New Orleans, LA and Carl McLain, Mexia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

