Karen Lynette Scott

September 1, 1969 – March 5, 2019

BOWIE – Karen Lynette Scott, 49, died on March 5, 2019.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 8 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Scott was born on Sept. 1, 1969 in Gilmer to Donald and Marie (Kerr) Chandler. She graduated from Union Grove High School in Gladewater.

Scott served her country in the United States Army and National Guard from 1987 to 1999. In 2002 she moved to Bowie and worked for Walmart for 13 years.

She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Chandler.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Scott; children, Chris Chandler, Rose Hardwick and Natalie Walker; four grandchildren; mother, Marie Dye; sister, Cristina Chandler; brothers, Donald Chandler and Anthony Chandler; five nieces and nephews; and a great-niece.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.