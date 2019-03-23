Lady Indians lose first game in district

The Nocona Lady Indians opened district play at home on Tuesday against Holliday.

The final score was ugly as the Lady Eagles won 20-0 in five innings. The only bright side is that 15 of those runs came in two innings, while the Lady Indians were able to limit Holliday’s offense to manageable in the other three.

In the top of the first with two outs, Nocona had a costly fielding error that allowed one run to score to give the Lady Eagles the lead. The Lady Indians swung early and often in the count on offense. While they made contact, three groundouts on only five pitches thrown, moved the game into the second inning.

Holliday’s offense went off the first time in the second inning. Six hits, three errors and one walk allowed the Lady Eagles to scored eight runs to go up 9-0. With the score going up, confidence from Nocona went down, which just snowballed things all inning.

On offense, a hit batter and Laramie Hayes hitting a double to right field put two runners in scoring position with two outs. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out to end what would be the Lady Indians best chance to score.

Holliday added a solo-home run in the top of the third inning to make it 10-0, but Nocona was able to limit the Lady Eagles to just that. The Lady Indians had no luck getting any base runners as the game moved to the fourth inning.

Holliday led off with another solo-home run and then added two more runs thanks to two walks, a double and an error. The Lady Eagles now led 13-0 while Nocona had no answer offensively.

The fifth inning saw Holliday hit a grand slam and three RBI double to make the score 20-0. The Lady Indians offense failed to respond with any base runners or hits as the game ended due to run rule.

