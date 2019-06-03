Lady Indians struggle in final tournament

The Nocona Lady Indians softball team competed in its final tournament last week in Lindsay.

The Lady Indians had a tough time in terms of results as they went 0-4 against some tough schools.

Nocona started off with tournament hosts Lindsay. It was a short, but competitive game as the tournament stopped the game after only three innings.

The teams traded two runs each in the first inning. Karlee Keck and Taylor Richards drove in runs for the Lady Indians as the score was tied 2-2.

In the second inning Nocona scored on a passed ball, a steal home and a Laci Stone RBI to go up 5-2. The Lady Knights fired back scoring four runs to go up 6-5. The Lady Indians could not answer in the third inning before the game was called to an end.

Nocona next played Borger on Friday. The Lady Indians started the game well with Gisel Hernandez scoring on a bunt from Koryahanna Ramsey in the first inning. The Lady Bulldogs answered in the first inning as the score was tied 1-1.

Nocona struggled to score for the rest of the game despite getting some hits. Borger scored 10 runs in the next three innings to win the game 11-1 as the Lady Indians struggled with errors.

Nocona had to turn around and play Pottsboro after that where some of the previous game might have rubbed. The Lady Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first inning and the Lady Indians could not recover.

Nocona did scored two runs in the fourth inning with Richards driving in two runs on a single. Pottsboro scored one run to go back up by 10 to end the game right there as they won 12-2.

The Lady Indians ended the tournament on Saturday with a game against Era. Again Nocona was hit hard early in the first inning as the Lady Hornets scored five runs.

The Lady Indians answered with a run of their own in the first inning when Kycelynn Contreras drove in a run with single.

The score stayed 5-1 entering the third inning where Era put another five run inning together to go up 10-1. Nocona scored two more runs with an RBI from Karlee Keck and Ramsey scoring on an error, but it was not enough as the game was called after that inning, the Lady Hornets winning 10-3.

