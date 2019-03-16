Lady Rabbits lose on the road 19-9

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Mineral Wells on Tuesday to play in their final non-district game.

Due to rain, the game was moved to a road game and the Lady Rabbits ended up losing 19-9 in five innings.

Early in the game, Bowie was able to strike first. The Lady Rabbits loaded the bases when Gracie Bentley hit a one out single that drove in two runs. She scored a batter later thanks to a passed ball to put Bowie up 3-0.

Mineral Wells answered in the bottom of the first inning. A runner reaching base thanks to an error and a single put two runners on with no outs. A wild pitch and a passed ball allowed both of them to score to cut the lead to 3-2 heading to the second inning.

The Lady Rabbits were again able to get two base runners on. A passed ball allowed both runners to advance to scoring position. Next batter Season Eudey drove in one run as she grounded to the shortstop.

After another single put runners at the corner, Carrington Davis hit a triple to left field. It was enough to drive in both runners. Next batter Kylie Fleming laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Davis and put Bowie up 7-2.

Unfortunately, the Lady Rams fired back with a five run inning to tie the game 7-7 in the bottom of the second inning thanks to three hits, one hit batter and one fielding error.

The Lady Rabbits got a hand to start the third inning. The first two batters were able to reach the base thanks to fielding errors. Jasmine Jones was then able to single to left field to drive in one run. With no outs it looked like it was going to be another big inning for Bowie.

The next batter hit the ball to the shortstop, who fumbled the play and allowed the third Lady Rabbit runner to reach base thanks to an error in that inning. Unfortunately, Mineral Wells was able to get the runner out going to second base for the first out.

Bowie was not able to take any more advantage as their next two batters popped up to the pitcher and struck out for the final two outs as the Lady Rabbits led 8-7.

The Lady Rams continued their hot offensive play. A leadoff single and walk had two runners on base with no outs. Back-to-back outs from a ground out and a sacrifice fly score both runners to give Mineral Wells its first lead.

The Lady Rams were not done in the bottom of the third inning. Three hits, a walk and a fielding error allowed for three more runs to score. Mineral Wells led 12-8 heading into the fourth inning.

Bowie started the inning off right. Davis led off with a single and next batter Fleming drove her in with a triple to right field to cut the lead to 12-9. Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits could not get her home as the next three batters were sat down.

The Lady Rams were able to load the bases thanks to a dropped third strike, a single and a hit batter with one out.

After a pop out for the second out, a double drove in two runs. An error during this time allowed another run to score. A passed ball allowed the runner to score. Three more walks and a single allowed three more runs to score as Mineral Wells led 19-9.

Bowie needed to score at least one run to keep the game going after the fifth inning. Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits offense was stalled for the first time all game as the three batters were all sat down in order to end the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.