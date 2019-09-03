Lady Rabbits lose to Burkburnett 12-2

gainst the formidable team from Burkburnett this season, the Bowie softball team did some things better although the result ended up the same.

The Lady Rabbits lost at home on Tuesday 12-2 in six innings to the Lady Bulldogs, although Bowie was able to avoid giving up the big inning until late.

Burkburnett had its two lead hitters get on base before they were able to hit them in with a single thanks to an error fielding the ball in the outfield to go up 2-0.

The Lady Rabbits were able to get on base in the bottom of the first, but three batters struck out in the inning. As part of the Bowie coach’s plan to challenge his team during pre-district by facing good pitching, they were seeing the best stuff from the Lady Bulldogs Jocelyn Bright.

Despite giving up a two out walk, Bowie’s Bailey Grant kept the ball in the infield as the defense had three put-outs at first base to get out of the second inning.

Leadoff batter Gracie Bentley was able to get on base thanks to an error. Next batter Kylie Fleming then got a single on a drag bunt as the Lady Rabbits had two runners on base with no outs.

After another bunt moved both runners into scoring position, Bowie could not take advantage as Bright struck out the next two batters to get out of the second inning. Burkburnett still led 2-0.

The Lady Rabbits did not start off the third inning good. Three consecutive walks made it seem like disaster was coming. Thankfully catcher Carrington Davis was able to throw out a runner trying to steal so that only two runners were on base.

The next batter hit a double into the outfield, but it was hit so hard only one run was able to score as Bowie got the ball in quickly. Grant was then able to strike out the next batter and force a line out to second base to end the inning only giving up one run and trailing 3-0.

The Lady Rabbits Chelsey Ketchum was able to draw a one out walk. She was moved into scoring position as the next batter grounded out, Bright was able to get her second strike out of the inning for the final out as the game moved to the fourth inning.

A leadoff single and a passed ball put the Lady Bulldogs in position to score with no outs. After a strike out, Burkburnett hit the ball into the outfield. Fortunately, it was hit hard enough the runner on second could not score.

Another walk loaded the bases and the next batter hit into a fielders choice at third for the second out while the Lady Bulldogs scored to go up 4-0. Fortunately, Bowie was able to force a ground out for the third out before any more runs could be scored.

The Lady Rabbits continued to struggle as they could not get a base runner on in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Burkburnett’s lead off batter in the top of the fifth inning ended up scoring three batters later on a passed ball. After drawing a two out walk, the next batter hit a double into the outfield that was long enough to allow the runner on first to score. This made the Lady Bulldogs go up 6-0.

The Lady Rabbits could not get any offense going as they struck out twice and popped out to first as the game moved into the sixth inning.

After avoiding calamity by only giving up one or two runs an inning all game, the sixth inning came like a hurricane. Five walks, two fielding errors and two hits combined to double Burkburnett’s score to 12-0.

Bowie needed to score three runs to continue the game into the final inning and avoid getting run ruled.

Ketchum led off with a walk. She stole second and reached third base thanks to a passed ball. Grant was able to get her home thanks to an error at second base. Kimber Clower was put in to run for Grant.

Clower reached second thanks to a passed ball and third thanks to a dropped third strike for the second out. Clower was able to score thanks to another passed ball to cut the lead to 12-2. Bowie needed to score one more run and got that run on base when Hannah Love got hit by a pitch.

Thanks to a bad throw into the outfield, Love stole second base. Being the aggressive base running team they are, Love was waived to go for third, but was thrown out for the final out.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.