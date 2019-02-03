Lady Rabbits struggle in the field

The Bowie Lady Rabbit softball team had a rough outing on Monday as they hosted Pilot Point.

With escalating run totals in the final four innings, the Lady Cats won 16-0 after six innings as fielding errors told the story for the Lady Rabbits.

The first two innings foreshadowed what was to come even as Bowie did not allow a hit or any runs. The Lady Rabbits committed four fielding errors all in the infield during that time, but the game was still scoreless heading into the third inning.

Two hits, a hit batter and another fielding error allowed Pilot Point to score two runs and go up 2-0. Bowie was able to limit the damage as they got the final two outs to strand the two runners in scoring position.

The Lady Rabbits offense was having zero luck putting any pressure on the Lady Cats. The only base runner through three innings for Bowie was a drawn walk.

Pilot Point was able to load the bases with one out thanks to two errors and a hit batter. The next batter cleared the bases with a double to put the Lady Cats up 5-0. Despite another walk putting two runners on base, Bowie was able to get the final two outs on pop ups to end the scoring chance before it escalated further.

Despite the Lady Rabbits reaching base in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a Pilot Point fielding error, nothing else came out of it as the game went into the fifth inning.

Bowie was able to get the first two batters out before a walk started things for the Lady Cats. Back-to-back doubles scored two runs before another fielding error allowed another runner to score.

A third double from Pilot Point scored another run before the Lady Rabbits were able to get the final out, now trailing 9-0.

Besides another drawn walk, no other Bowie batters could touch the ball as the side was struck out as the game shifted into the sixth inning.

This was the inning the Lady Rabbits did not stop the bleeding as fast as they could have. Four fielding errors, two walks and two hits combined to score seven runs to make the score 16-0. Bowie needed to score at least seven runs to keep the game going, but could not get a base runner on as they lost.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.