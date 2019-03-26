LaVerne Plumlee

October 23, 1941 – March 19, 2019

NOCONA – LaVerne Plumlee, 77, died on March 19, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.

There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. on March 27 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Nathan Miller and Kenneth Miller. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1941 in Hagerman, NM to David and Georgia Skinner Wright. She worked as a seamstress owning her own business “LaVerne’s Alterations” for more than 20 years. She married Jimmie Plumlee on Feb. 12, 1976 in Carlsbad, NM where she grew up.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Hadley Arlon Wright; step-son, Steve Bishop and son-in-law, Tom Kirkpatrick.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Plumlee, Nocona; sons, Nathan Miller, Albuquerque, NM and Kenneth Miller, Longview, WA; five step-children; sister, Doris Switzer, Alamogordo, NM; numerous grandchildren; a great grandchild; and numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made The Carpenter’s Shop, 400 Boston St, Nocona, TX 76255.