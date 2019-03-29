Missing 14-year-old girl found in Decatur

Update: The Montague County Sheriff’s Office reports Jorielle Strode has been found as of 2:30 p.m. Friday and is with the Decatur Police Department in Decatur.
Montague County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon by her stepmother.
Jack Lawson, chief deputy of the sheriff’s office, said Kimberly Strode reported Jorielle Strode, 14, was missing about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. He said the pair got into an argument with the teen packing a bag, but she left the bag behind when she left the house located at 270 Silver Lakes Drive.
The family, including
Lawson said officers and volunteer firefighters from Sunset and Silver Lakes assisted in searching the area for the young woman. They also have been looking through her social media feeds to see who she may have been in contact
She was last seen wearing a white tank top with a blue jean jacket. She has glasses and a black-yellow and blue yarn bracelet. She was last seen at 270 Silver Lakes Drive in the Sunset area.
If this teen is located call the sheriff’s office at 894-2871 or any local law enforcement agency.
